Realpage (RP) Shareholder Diker Management Raised Position; As Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Strategic Global Advisors Has Lowered Position

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 213.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 163,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 240,167 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.13 million, up from 76,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $62.86. About 519,088 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT) by 50.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 46,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.64% . The institutional investor held 45,380 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $422,000, down from 91,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 2.33M shares traded. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) has declined 6.74% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MBT News: 07/03/2018 – Russia’s MTS to spend $30 mln on Ozon stake increase; 25/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S MTS SAYS AGREES DEBT RESTRUCTURING WITH SBERBANK; 07/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS SAYS DEMAND FOR BONDS WAS OVER 50B RUBLES; 21/03/2018 – Rosneft says agreement with Sistema fully implemented -RIA; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 19/03/2018 – Russia’s MTS expects slight revenue growth in 2018; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 4Q ADJ OIBDA 45.2B RUBLES, EST. 44.40B; 11/04/2018 – Russia’s MTS recommends 2017 dividend of 23.4 roubles per share; 07/03/2018 MOBILE TELESYSTEMS TO INCREASE STAKE IN OZON.RU: IFX; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS SEES 2018 DIVS AT ABOUT 52B RUBLES

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87 million and $469.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son L by 95,712 shares to 324,001 shares, valued at $11.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 14,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

