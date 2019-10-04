Realpage (RP) Shareholder Diker Management Has Raised Its Position by $9.49 Million as Share Price Declined; Jp Morgan Chase & Co Usd1 Common Stock (JPM) Shareholder Rathbone Brothers Plc Has Cut Its Holding by $963,702

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 213.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 163,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 240,167 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.13M, up from 76,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $61.78. About 146,002 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Usd1 Common Stock (JPM) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 8,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 298,884 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.42M, down from 307,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Usd1 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $367.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $113.92. About 4.68 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK PAY GAP DATA INCLUDES ALL UK ENTITIES; 13/03/2018 – ANDEAVOR ANDV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $130; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 29/05/2018 – JP Morgan says second-quarter trading revenue about flat from year ago; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD OF JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC CONFIRMS THAT JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT IS WORKING WITH OFAC TO IMPLEMENT NECESSARY ACTIONS IN ORDER TO BE COMPLIAN…; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Adjusted Expense About $63B; 11/05/2018 – AVALARA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM is scouting CEOs – CNBC; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS AMERICAN AIR HAS MATCHED MANY FARE HIKES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $17.01 million activity.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89B and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TXN) by 29,821 shares to 275,830 shares, valued at $31.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Systems Inc Npv Common Stock (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust Npv Shares (GLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.81 billion for 11.77 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.