Realpage (RP) Shareholder Cubist Systematic Strategies Raised Position by $3.73 Million as Share Value Declined; Welch Group Lifted Its Abbvie Com Usd0.01 (ABBV) Position by $1.56 Million

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com Usd0.01 (ABBV) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 21,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 319,461 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.23 million, up from 297,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $71.27. About 5.92 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 21/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM SECOND PHASE 3; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: Trial Assessed Efficacy of Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE: IMBRUVICA PLUS GAZYVA TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid but market signals doubts

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 360.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 64,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 82,068 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83 million, up from 17,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $63.51. About 430,423 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500.

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About RealPage, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RP) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IYW’s Underlying Holdings Imply 11% Gain Potential – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Residential REITs to Buy as U.S. Apartment Occupancy Shoots Up – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $29.17 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Com owns 282,746 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.04% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 294,218 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Eqis Mngmt invested in 0.07% or 13,977 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 4,411 shares. 36,377 were reported by Ameriprise Financial Inc. Hsbc Public Limited Company has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Strs Ohio invested in 5,340 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 591,146 shares. 17,533 are owned by Amalgamated Savings Bank. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.05% or 230,000 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 8,711 shares. Moreover, Old Savings Bank In has 0.01% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 3,902 shares. 1.86M are owned by Invesco Ltd. Northern Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18,697 shares to 3,859 shares, valued at $294,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 69,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,749 shares, and cut its stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million. On Friday, August 16 the insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M. Shares for $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. $498,057 worth of stock was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $937.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,504 shares to 147,117 shares, valued at $30.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 577,720 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

