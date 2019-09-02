Realpage (RP) Shareholder Arrowpoint Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake by $16.42 Million; Samlyn Capital Has Lifted Its Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Stake by $43.79 Million

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 31.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 273,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 605,046 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.72 million, down from 878,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $63.67. About 352,435 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 162.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 2.09 million shares as the company's stock rose 26.46% . The hedge fund held 3.37M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.15 million, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.11. About 677,501 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 5.16 million shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 139,820 shares. Samlyn Lc accumulated 1.68% or 3.37 million shares. Numerixs Invest Tech Inc holds 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) or 200 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 132,003 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 17,018 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 72,218 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 85,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 2.82 million shares. James Invest Research has 0.01% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). 179,970 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Us Bankshares De holds 0% or 2,555 shares. Moreover, Leuthold Gp Limited Company has 0.47% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 164,699 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co holds 44,116 shares.

More notable recent Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Santander Consumer USA -2.1% after Q1 revenue disappoints – Seeking Alpha" on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Santander Consumer amends pact with FCA US – Seeking Alpha" published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Dominion Energy South Carolina Launches Cash Tender Offer For Certain Outstanding Debt Securities – Yahoo Finance" on August 28, 2019.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (Put) (NYSE:WSM) by 681,200 shares to 118,800 shares, valued at $6.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 126,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,712 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Construction Partners Inc by 215,385 shares to 2.19 million shares, valued at $27.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Ozk by 23,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 897,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI).

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RP’s profit will be $28.42 million for 51.35 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.