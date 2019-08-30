Realpage (RP) Share Value Declined While Palisade Capital Management Boosted Stake by $495,120; As U S Bancorp Del New (USB) Stock Value Rose, Strategic Advisors Has Increased Position

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 8,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 474,851 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.82M, up from 466,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $63.15. About 97,797 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in U S Bancorp Del New (USB) by 41.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 22,504 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 15,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in U S Bancorp Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $52.63. About 986,552 shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 17,241 shares to 21,226 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 24,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,548 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 14,914 shares to 200,114 shares, valued at $16.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Nasdaq100 Tech Inde (QTEC) by 38,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,500 shares, and cut its stake in Silver Std Res Inc (Prn).

