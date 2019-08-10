Realpage (RP) Share Value Declined While Highvista Strategies Has Lowered Its Holding by $510,000; National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Holding Has Increased by Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The hedge fund held 508,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53M, up from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $20.08. About 4.18 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 04/05/2018 – National Oilwell at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Rev $1.8B; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 57,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, down from 66,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $61.81. About 502,562 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “American cancels flights tied to Boeing 737 Max through Nov. 2 – Dallas Business Journal” on July 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “NOV expands cost-reduction efforts, could make divestments – Houston Business Journal” published on July 30, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Sell in May and go away? Maybe not this year. – CNBC” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV): Is Breakeven Near? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why National Oilwell Varco, Anthem, and Petroleo Brasileiro Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ritter Pharmaceuticals Regains Compliance with Nasdaqâ€™s Minimum Bid Price Requirement – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Abiomed: Looking For The Perfect Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 Earnings Preview For RealPage – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RealPage (RP) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ritter Pharmaceuticals Provides Highlights from Lactose Intolerance Market Research Call – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

