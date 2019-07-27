Realpage (RP) Share Price Rose While Brant Point Investment Management Lifted Position; Lendingtree New (TREE) Shares Rose While Diker Management Has Decreased by $6.25 Million Its Stake

Diker Management Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 89.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc sold 17,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,105 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, down from 19,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $348.8. About 356,960 shares traded or 74.47% up from the average. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 35.87% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC TREE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $786.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Mortgage Products $73.5M; 07/03/2018 LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for February; 24/05/2018 – Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book Team with LendingTree to Empower Shoppers with Auto Lending Options; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EPS $2.12; 14/03/2018 – LendingTree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – LendingTree, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Ovation Credit Services; 05/04/2018 – DepositAccounts.com Releases 2018 Top 200 Healthiest Banks and Credit Unions in America; 20/03/2018 – Des Moines, Pittsburgh and Buffalo Among Most Popular Cities for Millennial Homebuyers; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2018 EBIT $145M-EBIT $150M

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 30.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 24,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 104,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33M, up from 80,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $64.8. About 487,292 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments

More notable recent LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Which CEOs of Charlotte-area public companies make the most money compared to their workers? – Charlotte Business Journal” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Different Faces of Dollar General – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tree.com (TREE) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on April 19, 2019. More interesting news about LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “An ETF to Protect Your Portfolio and Participate in Market Gains – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “LendingTree (TREE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.06% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Services Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Sg Americas Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 400 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 60,000 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 21,043 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.16% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 1,674 shares. Raymond James accumulated 1,992 shares or 0% of the stock. Pdt Prns Ltd Liability accumulated 0.51% or 25,510 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 866,717 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory accumulated 0% or 1,096 shares. Northern Tru holds 126,875 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Osterweis owns 7,020 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. New York-based Jane Street Gp Limited Liability has invested 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Share Price Increased 290% – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “RealPage® Releases Market Analytics – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What to Expect From AvalonBay (AVB) in Q2 Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “RealPage® Reports Surging Demand for U.S. Apartments in 2Q 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pitcairn Company has 0.03% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 293,470 are owned by Redwood Invs Llc. Diker Mngmt Ltd owns 2.83% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 76,500 shares. Blackrock invested in 4.19M shares or 0.01% of the stock. 31,600 were reported by White Elm Capital Lc. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 113,160 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 314,241 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gideon Cap has 0.21% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Regions Fincl owns 148 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.03% or 1.70 million shares. 189 are owned by Ftb Advsr Inc. The Wisconsin-based Timpani Cap Management Limited Company has invested 2.24% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 4,229 shares. Waddell & Reed Incorporated invested 0.08% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 8,399 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Management Lc.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 4,100 shares to 15,760 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 55,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,451 shares, and cut its stake in Syneos Health Inc.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $50.37 million activity.