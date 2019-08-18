Realpage (RP) Share Price Declined While Highvista Strategies Lowered Its Stake by $510,000; Orleans Capital Management Has Increased Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $370,185 as Stock Rose

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 70.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 3,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,080 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $897,000, up from 4,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 57,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, down from 66,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $61.59. About 353,756 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $50.37 million activity.

Highvista Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.88B and $122.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 3,000 shares to 4,700 shares, valued at $672,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsrs LP stated it has 315,021 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Pembroke Management Limited owns 0.97% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 147,050 shares. Calamos Ltd accumulated 0.08% or 219,319 shares. Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc accumulated 0.03% or 435,432 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp reported 5,314 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Manchester Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,107 shares. Fiera Cap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 58,247 shares. Parametrica Mgmt Ltd has 0.45% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 3,508 shares. Stockbridge Ptnrs Lc holds 8.28% or 3.70M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 86,202 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 490,207 shares in its portfolio. Granahan Mngmt Ma reported 19,684 shares stake. Diker Management Lc invested in 76,500 shares or 2.83% of the stock. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).