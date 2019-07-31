Realpage (RP) Position Has Raised by Brant Point Investment Management Llc; 1607 Capital Partners Has Lowered Tri Contl (TY) Stake by $2.32 Million

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 30.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 24,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 104,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33 million, up from 80,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $63.11. About 135,741 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tri Contl Corp (TY) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 89,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 200,610 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, down from 289,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tri Contl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. It closed at $27.62 lastly. It is down 1.53% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm (NYSE:NXQ) by 121,802 shares to 784,055 shares, valued at $10.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliancebernstein Natl Muni (AFB) by 102,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 726,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Brandywinegbl Glbal Inm Oprt.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Tri-Continental Corporation Declares First Quarter Distribution – Business Wire" on March 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Global stocks downgraded by Morgan Stanley as growth slows – Seeking Alpha" published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Tri-Continental declares $0.24 dividend – Seeking Alpha" published on March 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.