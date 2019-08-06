Realpage (RP) Holding Has Increased by Polar Securities Inc; Lodestar Investment Counsel Lifted Position in Blackrock (BLK) by $371,490

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 870 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 24,912 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65M, up from 24,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $434.04. About 99,255 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 17/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-BlackRock’s biggest stock-picking fund likes Facebook shares; 17/04/2018 – BLACKROCK, TO BUY PRIVATE CREDIT MANAGER TENNENBAUM CAPITAL; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Total Voting Rights; 17/04/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: David Hogg calls for boycotts of Blackrock, Vanguard Group; 16/03/2018 – BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Commencement of Tender Offer; 11/05/2018 – OZ MINERALS LTD OZL.AX – SEPARATELY, BLACKROCK AND ITS RELATED ENTITIES ACCEPTED TERMS FOR AN ABOUT 11.60% SHAREHOLDING IN AVANCO; 19/04/2018 – LEG IMMOBILIEN: BLACKROCK TO BUY MORE VOTING RIGHTS IN NEXT YR; 08/03/2018 – MarketAxess and BlackRock Expand Global Strategic Trading Alliance Into Asia; 22/03/2018 – Blackrock Restates 2016 EPS to $19.02 From $19.04; 06/04/2018 – BLACKROCK SAYS ON APRIL 3, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 7 TO ITS FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 316,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.21M, up from 305,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $58.38. About 87,849 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Capital Mngmt Llc reported 496,022 shares. Pitcairn owns 4,530 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co owns 17,602 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Carroll Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 81 shares. 4,492 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc. Eqis Capital Mgmt owns 21,344 shares. Verition Fund Limited Co invested in 4,857 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Contour Asset Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 518,433 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 318,382 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability owns 31 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc holds 6,109 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 230,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd owns 0.03% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 31,100 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 0% or 250,248 shares in its portfolio. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.7% or 1.50 million shares in its portfolio.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn) by 2.00 million shares to 8.00 million shares, valued at $8.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verra Mobility Corp by 301,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.95M shares, and cut its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 16,114 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Of Vermont invested in 1% or 27,275 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Co accumulated 5,761 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins accumulated 33,901 shares. Ballentine Prtn Limited Com has 0.03% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 1,506 shares. Fincl Mgmt Inc owns 4 shares. Smith Salley & Associate, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,520 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 23,674 shares. First Long Island Investors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 30,133 shares. Grimes & Inc has 751 shares. Strategic Fin accumulated 16,098 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Haverford Financial Service holds 22,596 shares or 3.46% of its portfolio. Junto Management Ltd Partnership owns 168,670 shares or 4.14% of their US portfolio. Adirondack Trust Co, a New York-based fund reported 817 shares. Raymond James Finance Advsr Incorporated reported 0.06% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).