Realpage (RP) Holder Highvista Strategies Has Trimmed Stake by $510,000 as Market Value Declined; Bessemer Group Lifted Stake in Heidrick & Struggles (HSII) as Stock Value Declined

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 57,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, down from 66,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $61.59. About 353,756 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles (HSII) by 39.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 15,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.34% . The institutional investor held 53,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, up from 38,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Heidrick & Struggles for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $525.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $27.45. About 69,431 shares traded. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) has declined 13.16% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical HSII News: 11/04/2018 – HBR CONSULTING EXPANDS EXECUTIVE TEAM, APPOINTS EVAN TRENT AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 11/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles’ Bonnie Gwin Honored with AESC Award of Excellence; 23/04/2018 – HSII SEES 2Q REV. $160.0M TO $170.0M, EST. $161.0M; 09/04/2018 – Hnn-Hui Hii Joins Heidrick & Struggles as Partner in the Industrial Practice; 15/05/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL – ISS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ITEM SEEKING APPROVAL OF GSP, CHANGING ITS MAY 8 RECOMMENDATION; 23/04/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES 1Q ADJ EPS 0.53C, EST. 31.67C; 21/03/2018 – IGNORE: HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES NAMING CFO PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 08/03/2018 Heidrick & Struggles Adds 18 New Partners and Principals Across Executive Search and Heidrick Consulting Globally; 21/03/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES NAMES MARK HARRIS CFO; 31/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Strengthens Heidrick Consulting with Five New Consultants

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 2,433 shares to 2,266 shares, valued at $358,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partns Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 30,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,455 shares, and cut its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold HSII shares while 52 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 16.45 million shares or 2.59% less from 16.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) for 37,900 shares. 5,631 are held by Paloma Ptnrs Management Company. Clark Estates Ny holds 0.53% or 89,000 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 3,888 shares. 260,421 are owned by Goldman Sachs Gru. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 229,579 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communication reported 215,717 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 7,342 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De invested in 38,305 shares or 0% of the stock. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd has 0% invested in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) for 569 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt has 0.27% invested in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 12,890 shares. Parkside Bancshares And reported 29 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 6,515 shares. Bluemountain Capital reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Heidrick & Struggles Promotes Partners and Principals Globally – PRNewswire” on March 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Connâ€™s, Inc. (CONN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microcaps tops midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny reported 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Pitcairn Communications reported 4,530 shares. Ami Asset Management invested 0.92% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). The Ohio-based Victory Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Connecticut-based Tudor Corporation Et Al has invested 0.02% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Retail Bank has 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.11% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Diker Mngmt Ltd owns 76,500 shares. Oak Assoc Ltd Oh invested in 3,625 shares. Brown Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 27,431 shares. Next Century Growth Limited owns 0.87% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 107,697 shares. Verition Fund Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Voya Investment Management Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Alkeon Ltd Liability Company invested in 451,149 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 17,736 shares.

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RealPage, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kilo Goldmines Provides Update TSX Venture Exchange:KGL – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RealPage Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for RP – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The RoomPlace Opens Two-Story, 84000 SF Location at Lincolnwood Town Center – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “RealPage to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Highvista Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.88B and $122.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,000 shares to 4,900 shares, valued at $639,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).