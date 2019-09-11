Realpage (RP) Holder Highvista Strategies Has Lowered Its Stake by $510,000; Swift Run Capital Management Position in Howard Hughes Corp/The (HHC) Cut by $2.69 Million as Share Price Rose

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp/The (HHC) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 24,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 46,463 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 70,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $130.07. About 4,175 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 57,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, down from 66,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.73. About 30,106 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500.

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RP’s profit will be $29.23M for 49.78 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Llc has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Illinois-based Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Cypress Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) accumulated 5,895 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Moreover, Utd Automobile Association has 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 28,523 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Pathstone Family Office stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Verition Fund Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 343,289 shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 0.01% or 136,900 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability has 0.35% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 605,046 shares. Monarch Prtn Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.27% or 29,060 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtn Management Commerce, a Connecticut-based fund reported 17,045 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Westfield Cap Mgmt Lp holds 798,574 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $41.59 million activity.

Highvista Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.88B and $122.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,000 shares to 4,900 shares, valued at $639,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS).

Swift Run Capital Management Llc, which manages about $239.73 million and $108.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (NYSE:GS) by 10,180 shares to 33,879 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 85.19% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.54 per share. HHC’s profit will be $3.38M for 406.47 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -74.19% negative EPS growth.