Realpage (RP) Holder Contour Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake as Market Valuation Rose; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Rose, Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Raised Stake by $544,602

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 59.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 770,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 518,433 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.46 million, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $61.3. About 1.26M shares traded or 91.37% up from the average. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 3,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,739 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.18 million, up from 111,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 3.26 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,014 shares to 22,965 shares, valued at $9.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 56,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,974 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Mchn (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. RP’s profit will be $28.38 million for 51.08 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $66.35 million activity. On Tuesday, January 15 WINN STEPHEN T sold $7.99 million worth of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 150,000 shares.