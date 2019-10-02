RealPage Inc. (RP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO)

This is a contrast between RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealPage Inc. 63 1.50 78.27M 0.37 167.96 Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.00 3.38M -0.89 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates RealPage Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealPage Inc. 124,554,423.93% 3.3% 1.7% Sonic Foundry Inc. 273,905,996.76% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

RealPage Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RealPage Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sonic Foundry Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

RealPage Inc. has a 35.38% upside potential and an average price target of $83.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.2% of RealPage Inc. shares and 13.14% of Sonic Foundry Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 12.5% of RealPage Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 38.41% of Sonic Foundry Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RealPage Inc. -2.5% 5.38% -2.59% 13.64% 14.85% 29.65% Sonic Foundry Inc. -8.18% 13.48% 3.59% 42.25% -53.82% 55.38%

For the past year RealPage Inc. has weaker performance than Sonic Foundry Inc.

Summary

RealPage Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Sonic Foundry Inc.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.