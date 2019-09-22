RealPage Inc. (RP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) and Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealPage Inc. 61 6.59 N/A 0.37 167.96 Slack Technologies Inc. 32 27.20 N/A -0.30 0.00

Demonstrates RealPage Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has RealPage Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealPage Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.7% Slack Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

RealPage Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Slack Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. Slack Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RealPage Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

RealPage Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RealPage Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Slack Technologies Inc. 0 4 3 2.43

RealPage Inc. has a consensus target price of $71.5, and a 10.61% upside potential. Meanwhile, Slack Technologies Inc.’s average target price is $34.29, while its potential upside is 35.16%. The results provided earlier shows that Slack Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than RealPage Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.2% of RealPage Inc. shares and 42.5% of Slack Technologies Inc. shares. About 12.5% of RealPage Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Slack Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RealPage Inc. -2.5% 5.38% -2.59% 13.64% 14.85% 29.65% Slack Technologies Inc. -1.99% -8.56% 0% 0% 0% -13.46%

For the past year RealPage Inc. had bullish trend while Slack Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

RealPage Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Slack Technologies Inc.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.