RealPage Inc. (RP)’s Financial Results Comparing With RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealPage Inc. 58 6.33 N/A 0.37 161.42 RingCentral Inc. 104 13.20 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights RealPage Inc. and RingCentral Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealPage Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.7% RingCentral Inc. 0.00% -7% -2.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.5 shows that RealPage Inc. is 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. RingCentral Inc.’s 0.98 beta is the reason why it is 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

RealPage Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, RingCentral Inc. which has a 3.5 Current Ratio and a 3.5 Quick Ratio. RingCentral Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to RealPage Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for RealPage Inc. and RingCentral Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RealPage Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 RingCentral Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

$68 is RealPage Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 10.39%. On the other hand, RingCentral Inc.’s potential downside is -1.40% and its average price target is $116.5. The information presented earlier suggests that RealPage Inc. looks more robust than RingCentral Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both RealPage Inc. and RingCentral Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 13.3% of RealPage Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.7% of RingCentral Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RealPage Inc. 2.33% -6.05% 3.73% 17.68% 1.95% 24.61% RingCentral Inc. 0.92% 12.12% 15.55% 42.38% 59.28% 44.52%

For the past year RealPage Inc. has weaker performance than RingCentral Inc.

Summary

RealPage Inc. beats RingCentral Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.