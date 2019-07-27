RealPage Inc. (RP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS)

RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealPage Inc. 60 6.79 N/A 0.37 161.42 Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of RealPage Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us RealPage Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealPage Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.7% Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.8% -0.8%

Liquidity

RealPage Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. RealPage Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered RealPage Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RealPage Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

RealPage Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 4.94% and an $68 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 87% of RealPage Inc. shares and 79.2% of Pensare Acquisition Corp. shares. 13.3% are RealPage Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Pensare Acquisition Corp. has 22.97% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RealPage Inc. 2.33% -6.05% 3.73% 17.68% 1.95% 24.61% Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.33% 1.57% 3.2% 5.74% 1.88%

For the past year RealPage Inc. has stronger performance than Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Summary

RealPage Inc. beats Pensare Acquisition Corp. on 9 of the 9 factors.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.