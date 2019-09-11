RealPage Inc. (RP)’s Financial Results Comparing With NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealPage Inc. 61 6.25 N/A 0.37 167.96 NIC Inc. 18 4.12 N/A 0.81 22.34

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for RealPage Inc. and NIC Inc. NIC Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RealPage Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. RealPage Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than NIC Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows RealPage Inc. and NIC Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealPage Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.7% NIC Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 16.8%

Volatility & Risk

RealPage Inc. has a 1.32 beta, while its volatility is 32.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, NIC Inc.’s 0.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of RealPage Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, NIC Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. NIC Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than RealPage Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for RealPage Inc. and NIC Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RealPage Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 NIC Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

RealPage Inc. has a 16.00% upside potential and a consensus target price of $71.5. On the other hand, NIC Inc.’s potential downside is -0.19% and its consensus target price is $21. The information presented earlier suggests that RealPage Inc. looks more robust than NIC Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.2% of RealPage Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91% of NIC Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 12.5% of RealPage Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3% of NIC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RealPage Inc. -2.5% 5.38% -2.59% 13.64% 14.85% 29.65% NIC Inc. 3.24% 12.95% 5.47% 28.11% 13.02% 45.35%

For the past year RealPage Inc. has weaker performance than NIC Inc.

Summary

NIC Inc. beats RealPage Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.