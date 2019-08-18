RealPage Inc. (RP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

We are comparing RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) and Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealPage Inc. 61 6.27 N/A 0.37 167.96 Model N Inc. 19 6.05 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates RealPage Inc. and Model N Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of RealPage Inc. and Model N Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealPage Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.7% Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2%

Risk and Volatility

RealPage Inc.’s current beta is 1.32 and it happens to be 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Model N Inc.’s beta is 0.56 which is 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of RealPage Inc. Its rival Model N Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Model N Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than RealPage Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for RealPage Inc. and Model N Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RealPage Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Model N Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

RealPage Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 10.41% and an $68 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Model N Inc. is $24, which is potential -8.26% downside. Based on the results delivered earlier, RealPage Inc. is looking more favorable than Model N Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.2% of RealPage Inc. shares and 79.7% of Model N Inc. shares. About 12.5% of RealPage Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% are Model N Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RealPage Inc. -2.5% 5.38% -2.59% 13.64% 14.85% 29.65% Model N Inc. 4.19% 9.08% 19.13% 52.12% 16.59% 65.23%

For the past year RealPage Inc. has weaker performance than Model N Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors RealPage Inc. beats Model N Inc.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.