RealPage Inc. (RP)’s Financial Results Comparing With MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Since RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) and MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealPage Inc. 61 6.49 N/A 0.37 167.96 MicroStrategy Incorporated 139 2.90 N/A 0.78 174.85

Demonstrates RealPage Inc. and MicroStrategy Incorporated earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. MicroStrategy Incorporated seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to RealPage Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. RealPage Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than MicroStrategy Incorporated, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealPage Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.7% MicroStrategy Incorporated 0.00% 2.3% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.32 beta indicates that RealPage Inc. is 32.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. MicroStrategy Incorporated’s 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.63 beta.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of RealPage Inc. Its rival MicroStrategy Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than RealPage Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for RealPage Inc. and MicroStrategy Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RealPage Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 MicroStrategy Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

RealPage Inc. has a 8.01% upside potential and an average price target of $68.8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.2% of RealPage Inc. shares and 96.2% of MicroStrategy Incorporated shares. About 12.5% of RealPage Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.07% of MicroStrategy Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RealPage Inc. -2.5% 5.38% -2.59% 13.64% 14.85% 29.65% MicroStrategy Incorporated 11.41% -2.36% -3.04% 7.35% 6.88% 7.03%

For the past year RealPage Inc. was more bullish than MicroStrategy Incorporated.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors MicroStrategy Incorporated beats RealPage Inc.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. The company also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Cloud, an integrated and optimized cloud business analytics platform that combines infrastructure, technology, people, and processes to offer analytics as a service to customers, as well as provides technical support, consulting and advisory, and education services. It serves various industries, including retail, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical and healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, public services, restaurants, and hospitality and leisure, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.