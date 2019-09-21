RealPage Inc. (RP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Both RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealPage Inc. 61 6.59 N/A 0.37 167.96 Ideanomics Inc. 2 2.10 N/A -0.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see RealPage Inc. and Ideanomics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealPage Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.7% Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7%

Risk & Volatility

RealPage Inc.’s current beta is 1.32 and it happens to be 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Ideanomics Inc. has a 2.42 beta which is 142.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for RealPage Inc. and Ideanomics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RealPage Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Ideanomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

RealPage Inc.’s upside potential is 10.61% at a $71.5 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.2% of RealPage Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.3% of Ideanomics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 12.5% of RealPage Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RealPage Inc. -2.5% 5.38% -2.59% 13.64% 14.85% 29.65% Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76%

For the past year RealPage Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ideanomics Inc.

Summary

RealPage Inc. beats Ideanomics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.