RealPage, Inc. (RP) Forms $61.59 Double Top; Zacks Investment Management Has Trimmed Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake By $591,180

Zacks Investment Management decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 0.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zacks Investment Management sold 10,020 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Zacks Investment Management holds 1.32M shares with $77.89M value, down from 1.33 million last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $234.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 11.92M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN

RealPage, Inc. (RP) formed double top with $64.05 target or 4.00% above today’s $61.59 share price. RealPage, Inc. (RP) has $5.84B valuation. The stock increased 2.80% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $61.59. About 434,859 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES

Among 6 analysts covering Realpage (NASDAQ:RP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Realpage has $80 highest and $60 lowest target. $68’s average target is 10.41% above currents $61.59 stock price. Realpage had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Benchmark. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of RP in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold RealPage, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Invests stated it has 0.05% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al reported 8,891 shares stake. Huntington State Bank reported 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Co stated it has 0.17% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 10,711 shares in its portfolio. 1.38M were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Com Mn. Grp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Prudential Financial holds 0% or 4,328 shares. Mackenzie owns 69,324 shares. Millennium Limited Com owns 0.06% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 663,042 shares. Minnesota-based Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn has invested 2.22% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Proshare Advsrs Ltd holds 3,328 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 7,977 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Moreover, Summit Creek Advsrs Ltd Com has 3.79% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 350,767 shares.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $50.37 million activity. $8.59 million worth of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) was sold by Seren Capital – Ltd. on Tuesday, June 25.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon has $65 highest and $58 lowest target. $61.75’s average target is 9.00% above currents $56.65 stock price. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Friday, February 22. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $65 target. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 8. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $58 target in Friday, February 22 report.

Zacks Investment Management increased Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) stake by 10,004 shares to 447,504 valued at $13.74M in 2019Q1. It also upped Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) stake by 3,232 shares and now owns 31,221 shares. Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 777,928 are held by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Howland Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 11,668 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 120.40 million shares. 33,345 were reported by Bell Bank & Trust. Oregon-based Ims Management has invested 1.09% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Llc Dc owns 132,766 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 202,070 shares. Pnc Service Gp has invested 0.51% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sns Financial Grp Incorporated reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 9,288 were reported by Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pzena Invest Management Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Altavista Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.53% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc stated it has 154,569 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Utd Fincl Advisers Ltd reported 1.10 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 1.00M shares.