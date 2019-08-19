RealPage, Inc. (RP) Forms $61.59 Double Top; American Water Works Company Has 1.09 Sentiment

American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 258 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 236 sold and decreased equity positions in American Water Works Company Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 144.69 million shares, up from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding American Water Works Company Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 12 to 14 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 202 Increased: 187 New Position: 71.

RealPage, Inc. (RP) formed double top with $63.44 target or 3.00% above today’s $61.59 share price. RealPage, Inc. (RP) has $5.84B valuation. The stock increased 2.80% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $61.59. About 434,859 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c

The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $124.22. About 1.07M shares traded or 15.91% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Rev $761M; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS AMENDMENT OF UNIT’S CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE TOTAL MAXIMUM COMMITMENTS TO $2.25 BLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Backs 2018 EPS $3.22-EPS $3.32; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water Standards; 05/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS CITY OF FARMINGTON WATER SYSTEM; 27/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Encourages Customers to Participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 19/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds Up During Fix a Leak Week

American Water Works Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $22.44 billion. The firm offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. It has a 38.71 P/E ratio. It operates approximately 81 surface water treatment plants with approximately 522 groundwater treatment plants and 1,022 groundwater wells; 121 wastewater treatment facilities, 1,284 treated water storage facilities, 1,433 pumping stations, 80 dams, and 49,635 miles of mains and collection pipes.

Trellus Management Company Llc holds 10.25% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. for 51,600 shares. Partners Group Holding Ag owns 354,493 shares or 5.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc has 4.33% invested in the company for 204,930 shares. The New York-based Water Asset Management Llc has invested 4.22% in the stock. Crow Point Partners Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 200,000 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Realpage (NASDAQ:RP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Realpage has $80 highest and $60 lowest target. $68’s average target is 10.41% above currents $61.59 stock price. Realpage had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the shares of RP in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of RP in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Benchmark. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70 target in Tuesday, February 26 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold RealPage, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). D E Shaw And reported 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Advisory Networks Ltd Llc stated it has 450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 3,285 shares. Shannon River Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.52% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 8,347 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 38,496 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com invested in 17,839 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability holds 0% or 31 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Inc Ks stated it has 346,396 shares. Marsico Cap Ltd holds 85,139 shares. Charles Schwab Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 438,962 shares. Duquesne Family Office Limited Company reported 58,690 shares. Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Com has invested 0.09% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Ameriprise reported 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $50.37 million activity. $8.59M worth of stock was sold by Seren Capital – Ltd. on Tuesday, June 25.