RealPage, Inc. (RP) At $62.91 Forms Top; Zagg (ZAGG) Has 0.71 Sentiment

RealPage, Inc. (RP) formed multiple top with $67.94 target or 8.00% above today’s $62.91 share price. RealPage, Inc. (RP) has $5.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $62.91. About 269,887 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c

Zagg Inc (ZAGG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.52, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 48 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 68 reduced and sold their equity positions in Zagg Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 22.92 million shares, up from 21.56 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Zagg Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 35 Reduced: 33 Increased: 29 New Position: 19.

More notable recent ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “InvisibleShield Debuts Glass Elite Screen Protection for the New Apple iPhone 11 Smartphones – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Judging ZAGG Inc’s (NASDAQ:ZAGG) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “mophie announces juice pack access battery case for new Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “InvisibleShield Announces Anti-Microbial Screen Protector – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 17.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.51 per share. ZAGG’s profit will be $12.03 million for 3.85 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by ZAGG Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -566.67% EPS growth.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $185.29 million. The firm operates through ZAGG and mophie divisions. It has a 20.03 P/E ratio. It offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

Roumell Asset Management Llc holds 14.91% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc for 904,867 shares. Tieton Capital Management Llc owns 560,560 shares or 3.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Signia Capital Management Llc has 2.47% invested in the company for 284,962 shares. The Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.77% in the stock. Hcsf Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 322,654 shares.

The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.47. About 667,130 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $77M-$80M; 29/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Participation in the Cowen and Company 4th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zagg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAGG); 17/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – INVISIBLESHIELD PARTNERS WITH CPR CELL PHONE REPAIR TO SELL SCREEN PROTECTION AND PROVIDE SCREEN PROTECTION WARRANTY REPLACEMENT THROUGH MORE THAN 430 RETAIL LOCATIONS IN THE U.S. AND…; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.30 TO $1.50; 08/03/2018 – Zagg at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG INC – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Reiterates 2018 Outlook; 12/04/2018 – ZAGG INC – REVOLVING LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 11, 2023, SUBJECT TO EARLY TERMINATION IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 Sales $550M-$570M

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RP’s profit will be $29.37M for 50.73 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering RealPage (NASDAQ:RP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RealPage has $8300 highest and $60 lowest target. $71.50’s average target is 13.65% above currents $62.91 stock price. RealPage had 4 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold RealPage, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William Il accumulated 0.07% or 199,917 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 54,630 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc has 209,467 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 12,552 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 41,495 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 330,915 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Com accumulated 8,073 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). State Street Corp has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P reported 0.01% stake. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability accumulated 6,367 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Invs owns 170,852 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Calamos Wealth Ltd Llc holds 56,031 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0.03% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 1.86 million shares.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $41.59 million activity. 150,000 RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) shares with value of $8.42M were sold by Seren Capital – Ltd..