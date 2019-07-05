RealPage Inc. (RP) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Comparison side by side

Since RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealPage Inc. 58 6.30 N/A 0.37 161.42 Zendesk Inc. 78 15.46 N/A -1.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see RealPage Inc. and Zendesk Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealPage Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.7% Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.5 shows that RealPage Inc. is 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Zendesk Inc.’s beta is 1.63 which is 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of RealPage Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Zendesk Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Zendesk Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than RealPage Inc.

Analyst Ratings

RealPage Inc. and Zendesk Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RealPage Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Zendesk Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

RealPage Inc.’s upside potential is 10.93% at a $68 average price target. Meanwhile, Zendesk Inc.’s average price target is $84.67, while its potential downside is -7.77%. Based on the data shown earlier, RealPage Inc. is looking more favorable than Zendesk Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87% of RealPage Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.08% of Zendesk Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% are RealPage Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Zendesk Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RealPage Inc. 2.33% -6.05% 3.73% 17.68% 1.95% 24.61% Zendesk Inc. 0.57% 4.15% 11.85% 59.32% 57.58% 48.48%

For the past year RealPage Inc. was less bullish than Zendesk Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors RealPage Inc. beats Zendesk Inc.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.