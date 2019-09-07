RealPage Inc. (RP) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Contrasting side by side

RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealPage Inc. 61 6.47 N/A 0.37 167.96 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 0.87 N/A -6.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of RealPage Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealPage Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.7% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -93.4% -28.6%

Volatility and Risk

RealPage Inc. has a beta of 1.32 and its 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.56 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of RealPage Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Synchronoss Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than RealPage Inc.

Analyst Ratings

RealPage Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RealPage Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

RealPage Inc. has a 11.75% upside potential and a consensus price target of $71.5. On the other hand, Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 100.00% and its average price target is $13. The data provided earlier shows that Synchronoss Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than RealPage Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both RealPage Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.2% and 47.6% respectively. Insiders owned 12.5% of RealPage Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.4% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RealPage Inc. -2.5% 5.38% -2.59% 13.64% 14.85% 29.65% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 2.93% 1.89% 49.26% 12.67% 99.26% 31.76%

For the past year RealPage Inc. has weaker performance than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors RealPage Inc. beats Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.