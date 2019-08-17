RealPage Inc. (RP) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) Comparing side by side

Both RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealPage Inc. 61 6.27 N/A 0.37 167.96 Rosetta Stone Inc. 22 2.52 N/A -0.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see RealPage Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides RealPage Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealPage Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.7% Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6%

Volatility & Risk

RealPage Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.32 beta. From a competition point of view, Rosetta Stone Inc. has a 0.21 beta which is 79.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

RealPage Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Rosetta Stone Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. RealPage Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

RealPage Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RealPage Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

RealPage Inc.’s consensus price target is $68, while its potential upside is 10.41%. Rosetta Stone Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 consensus price target and a 45.63% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Rosetta Stone Inc. appears more favorable than RealPage Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.2% of RealPage Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.2% of Rosetta Stone Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% are RealPage Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Rosetta Stone Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RealPage Inc. -2.5% 5.38% -2.59% 13.64% 14.85% 29.65% Rosetta Stone Inc. 1.28% -0.99% -10.38% 54.82% 54.82% 40%

For the past year RealPage Inc. has weaker performance than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Summary

RealPage Inc. beats Rosetta Stone Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.