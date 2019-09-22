RealPage Inc. (RP) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Comparing side by side

Since RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealPage Inc. 61 6.59 N/A 0.37 167.96 Paycom Software Inc. 215 19.32 N/A 2.45 98.23

Table 1 demonstrates RealPage Inc. and Paycom Software Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Paycom Software Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than RealPage Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. RealPage Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Paycom Software Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealPage Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.7% Paycom Software Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.32 beta means RealPage Inc.’s volatility is 32.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Paycom Software Inc. has a 1.56 beta which is 56.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of RealPage Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Paycom Software Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Paycom Software Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than RealPage Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for RealPage Inc. and Paycom Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RealPage Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Paycom Software Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

RealPage Inc.’s upside potential is 10.61% at a $71.5 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Paycom Software Inc.’s consensus target price is $209, while its potential downside is -3.22%. The data provided earlier shows that RealPage Inc. appears more favorable than Paycom Software Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

RealPage Inc. and Paycom Software Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.2% and 76.5%. Insiders owned roughly 12.5% of RealPage Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.4% of Paycom Software Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RealPage Inc. -2.5% 5.38% -2.59% 13.64% 14.85% 29.65% Paycom Software Inc. 2.39% 6.06% 19.5% 65.4% 133.47% 96.61%

For the past year RealPage Inc. was less bullish than Paycom Software Inc.

Summary

Paycom Software Inc. beats RealPage Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.