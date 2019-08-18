RealPage Inc. (RP) and My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) and My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealPage Inc. 61 6.27 N/A 0.37 167.96 My Size Inc. 1 573.77 N/A -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of RealPage Inc. and My Size Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows RealPage Inc. and My Size Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealPage Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.7% My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for RealPage Inc. and My Size Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RealPage Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 My Size Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

RealPage Inc. has a 10.41% upside potential and an average price target of $68.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both RealPage Inc. and My Size Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.2% and 0% respectively. About 12.5% of RealPage Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RealPage Inc. -2.5% 5.38% -2.59% 13.64% 14.85% 29.65% My Size Inc. 21.87% -17.24% -22.98% -31.42% -33.46% -28.82%

For the past year RealPage Inc. had bullish trend while My Size Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

RealPage Inc. beats My Size Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.