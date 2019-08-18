RealPage Inc. (RP) and Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Contrasting side by side

As Application Software companies, RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) and Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealPage Inc. 61 6.27 N/A 0.37 167.96 Micro Focus International plc 24 2.26 N/A 3.43 6.09

Table 1 demonstrates RealPage Inc. and Micro Focus International plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Micro Focus International plc seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to RealPage Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. RealPage Inc. is presently more expensive than Micro Focus International plc, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealPage Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.7% Micro Focus International plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered RealPage Inc. and Micro Focus International plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RealPage Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Micro Focus International plc 0 1 0 2.00

RealPage Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 10.41% and an $68 average price target. On the other hand, Micro Focus International plc’s potential upside is 8.47% and its average price target is $21. The information presented earlier suggests that RealPage Inc. looks more robust than Micro Focus International plc as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.2% of RealPage Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.77% of Micro Focus International plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 12.5% of RealPage Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RealPage Inc. -2.5% 5.38% -2.59% 13.64% 14.85% 29.65% Micro Focus International plc -1.6% -21.93% -11.95% -11.71% 3.56% 0.55%

For the past year RealPage Inc. was more bullish than Micro Focus International plc.

Summary

RealPage Inc. beats Micro Focus International plc on 11 of the 12 factors.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions. The company offers enterprise Linux, OpenStack private cloud, software-defined storage, and other IT infrastructure management and optimization solutions; and professional, and training and education services. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.