RealPage Inc. (RP) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

RealPage Inc. has 88.2% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand RealPage Inc. has 12.5% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have RealPage Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealPage Inc. 0.00% 3.30% 1.70% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares RealPage Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio RealPage Inc. N/A 61 167.96 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

RealPage Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio RealPage Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for RealPage Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RealPage Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.23 2.08 3.01 2.68

$71.5 is the consensus price target of RealPage Inc., with a potential upside of 12.62%. The potential upside of the rivals is 136.10%. Based on the data given earlier, RealPage Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RealPage Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RealPage Inc. -2.5% 5.38% -2.59% 13.64% 14.85% 29.65% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year RealPage Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

RealPage Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, RealPage Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. RealPage Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RealPage Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.32 shows that RealPage Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, RealPage Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

RealPage Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

RealPage Inc.’s rivals beat RealPage Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.