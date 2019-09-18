RealPage Inc. (RP) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Contrasting side by side

Both RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealPage Inc. 61 6.47 N/A 0.37 167.96 AppFolio Inc. 94 15.62 N/A 0.55 176.83

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for RealPage Inc. and AppFolio Inc. AppFolio Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than RealPage Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. RealPage Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than AppFolio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealPage Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.7% AppFolio Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 12.2%

Volatility & Risk

RealPage Inc. has a beta of 1.32 and its 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500. AppFolio Inc.’s 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of RealPage Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival AppFolio Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. AppFolio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than RealPage Inc.

Analyst Ratings

RealPage Inc. and AppFolio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RealPage Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 AppFolio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

RealPage Inc. has a 12.58% upside potential and an average price target of $71.5. Competitively the consensus price target of AppFolio Inc. is $61, which is potential -38.74% downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, RealPage Inc. is looking more favorable than AppFolio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both RealPage Inc. and AppFolio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.2% and 72.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 12.5% of RealPage Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of AppFolio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RealPage Inc. -2.5% 5.38% -2.59% 13.64% 14.85% 29.65% AppFolio Inc. -8.17% -6.47% 0.32% 57.92% 56.1% 63.04%

For the past year RealPage Inc. has weaker performance than AppFolio Inc.

Summary

AppFolio Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors RealPage Inc.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. The company also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design and electronic payment services for property manager and law firm customers, as well as resident screening, background and credit checks, tenant liability insurance, maintenance contact center services, lead generation services, and debt collection services for property manager customers. As of December 31, 2016, it served 10,038 property manager customers; and 8,135 law firm customers. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.