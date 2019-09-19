Realpage Com (RP) Shareholder Ami Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $425,662 as Share Value Declined; State Street Cut Its Stake in Iberiabank (IBKC) as Stock Value Declined

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 141,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The institutional investor held 1.86 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $141.60M, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $77.34. About 100,987 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK REPORTS BRANCH CLOSURES & CONSOLIDATIONS; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK WILL CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCHES IN 2Q, 3Q; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces 2020 Strategic Goals; 23/04/2018 – DJ IBERIABANK Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBKC); 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Iberia Bank Selects Continuity to Address Compliance Management; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q EPS $1.10; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces Branch Closures And Consolidations; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK REPORTS 2020 STRATEGIC GOALS

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Realpage Inc Com (RP) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 7,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 199,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.73 million, down from 206,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Realpage Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $63.75. About 87,909 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third State Bank owns 115,871 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 80,607 shares. Carroll Financial Inc invested in 100 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 1.05M shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 4.61 million shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 3,998 shares. Nicholas Inv Prtn Lp owns 0.3% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 55,179 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 6,109 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James And Associates reported 0.02% stake. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.05M shares. 325,946 are owned by Scout Invs Incorporated. Huntington Bancshares accumulated 605 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 79,947 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Highvista Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 57,500 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 22 shares.

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RP’s profit will be $29.38 million for 51.41 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in West Pharmaceutcl Svcs Com (NYSE:WST) by 163,329 shares to 373,348 shares, valued at $46.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Green Dot Corp Cl A (NYSE:GDOT).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $29.17 million activity.

Analysts await IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 2.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.74 per share. IBKC’s profit will be $94.24M for 10.80 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by IBERIABANK Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.28% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $972,530 activity.