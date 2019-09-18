Realpage Com (RP) Holder Ami Asset Management Has Decreased Position as Shares Declined; Jane Street Group Increased Its Holding in Lam Research (Call) (LRCX) by $18.20 Million

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (Call) (LRCX) by 97.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 97,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 197,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.04M, up from 99,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $234.7. About 61,392 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Rev $3.1B; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX); 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Realpage Inc Com (RP) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 7,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 199,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.73M, down from 206,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Realpage Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $62.88. About 6,246 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $2.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 52,080 shares to 302,512 shares, valued at $18.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aramark Com (NYSE:ARMK) by 370,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Inc reported 523 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 1.15M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Blair William Il holds 199,917 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Huntington State Bank has 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 605 shares. Prelude Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 257 shares stake. Highvista Strategies Limited Com reported 57,500 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 49,738 shares or 0% of the stock. 349,900 are owned by Polar Asset Mngmt Prtn. Stockbridge Prtn Limited stated it has 3.63M shares. The Massachusetts-based Monarch Ptnrs Asset Limited has invested 0.18% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Nomura owns 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 14 shares. Artisan Partnership stated it has 735,490 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Earnest Ltd invested in 68 shares.

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ritter Pharma’s RP-G28 flunks late-stage study – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IYW’s Underlying Holdings Imply 11% Gain Potential – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RealPage (RP) to Report Q1 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RealPage Becomes Oversold (RP) – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Paralympic Skier Danelle Umstead Teams Up with Spark Therapeutics to Help People Living with Inherited Retinal Diseases (IRDs) Access Genetic Testing – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $29.17 million activity.

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RP’s profit will be $29.37 million for 50.71 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $56.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.12M shares to 501,016 shares, valued at $182.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:GS) by 288,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,400 shares, and cut its stake in Hasbro Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HAS).

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Memory Weakness to Hurt Lam Research (LRCX) in Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Lam Research Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LRCX) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lam Research declares $1.15 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lam Research (LRCX) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 96,953 are owned by Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Strs Ohio invested in 46,528 shares. Moreover, First Business Service has 0.13% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Hexavest invested 0% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Prudential Inc invested in 0.08% or 288,230 shares. Bb&T holds 0.19% or 57,515 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon accumulated 2.65M shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.12% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 78,636 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.39% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Platinum Invest Mgmt Limited holds 11,069 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 395,903 shares. Moreover, Apriem Advsrs has 0.08% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 2,254 were accumulated by Winslow Evans Crocker. Guinness Atkinson Asset invested 4.49% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).