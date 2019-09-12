Realpage Com (RP) Holder Ami Asset Management Has Cut Holding as Stock Price Declined; As Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Trimmed by $5.74 Million Its Holding

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 18.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 43,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 197,368 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.09M, down from 240,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $134.27. About 295,088 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI; 19/04/2018 – WABCO RAISES SALES & EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC WBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.64, REV VIEW $3.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 lnclusively; Reaffirms Sales Growth Is Expected to Outperform Market Growth Long Term; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement For $100M; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Fioroni Chief Financial Officer Effective June 6; 06/03/2018 – WABCO SIGNS CONTRACT TO EQUIP GIRTEKA LOGISTICS ACROSS EUROPE; 22/04/2018 – DJ WABCO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBC); 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Haldex steps up investments under shadow of ownership stalemate

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Realpage Inc Com (RP) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 7,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 199,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.73M, down from 206,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Realpage Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $62.82. About 73,179 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WABCO Cancels First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Following Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on April 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WABCO Board of Directors Authorizes New Share Buyback Program up to $600 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “WABCO Shareholders Approve ZF Friedrichshafen Acquisition NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WABCO bought out by ZF Friedrichshafen – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Robotti Robert has invested 0.23% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Whittier Trust Co holds 1,215 shares. Landscape Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Company holds 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) or 286 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 4,375 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt accumulated 44,121 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited owns 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 2,000 shares. Walleye Trading Lc owns 40,295 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 6,828 shares stake. Founders Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.19% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 3,993 shares. 20,193 were accumulated by British Columbia Mngmt Corp. Boston accumulated 925,688 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc accumulated 550 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp, which manages about $649.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 46,905 shares to 592,864 shares, valued at $111.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 144,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 0.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.78 per share. WBC’s profit will be $90.71M for 18.96 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Limited Liability Corp accumulated 6,367 shares. Legal General Group Public Llc owns 95,666 shares. Eminence Limited Partnership holds 1.99% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 2.57M shares. American Mngmt Inc holds 2.28% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 903,947 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 248 shares. Stephens Inc Ar invested 0.04% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Fmr Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). New York-based Brant Point Inv Lc has invested 0.5% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 20,068 are owned by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). California State Teachers Retirement owns 0.01% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 126,284 shares. Calamos Lc holds 0.09% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 277,761 shares. 219,655 are held by Fred Alger. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.09% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 294,218 shares. Stevens Cap Management LP reported 3,998 shares.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Vision Holdings by 188,258 shares to 494,033 shares, valued at $15.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) by 59,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RP’s profit will be $29.38M for 50.66 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $41.59 million activity.