Realpage Com (RP) Holder Ami Asset Management Cut Holding by $425,662 as Market Value Declined; Glenmede Trust Company Na Raised Holding in Citrix Systems (CTXS) by $5.05 Million as Market Value Declined

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) by 22.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 51,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 278,759 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.36M, up from 227,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Citrix Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $95.69. About 1.01 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 08/05/2018 – CITRIX AIMING FOR 2022 REV. GROWTH OF AT LEAST 6%; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumlD and Its Newly Released Veridium Authenticator App; 30/05/2018 – Citrix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – M7 Global Partners Heads to Citrix Synergy 2018; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY EPS $5.20-EPS $5.30; 22/03/2018 – Citrix Placed as a Top Player in Market Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Solutions by Radicati Group; 20/04/2018 – Citrix Systems: Henshall Was Appointed Chief Executive In July 2017; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 1Q Results — Market Mover; 08/05/2018 – ViewSonic Upgrades its Popular SC-T25 Raspberry Pi 3 Device with Citrix Workspace Hub Features at Citrix Synergy 2018; 17/04/2018 – Morphisec Joins Citrix Ready Partner Program

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Realpage Inc Com (RP) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 7,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 199,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.73 million, down from 206,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Realpage Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 546,716 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 424,152 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $31.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total System Services Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 326,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,413 shares, and cut its stake in United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quidel Corp Com (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 42,403 shares to 248,837 shares, valued at $14.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Vision Holdings by 188,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 494,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Surgery Partners Inc Com.

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RP’s profit will be $29.37M for 49.51 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1.

