Realpage (Call) (RP) Stock Price Declined While Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Cut by $1.36 Million Its Holding; Clarkston Capital Partners Has Upped Its Position in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) by $360,180

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 13,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The institutional investor held 2.13 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.72 million, up from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $29.1. About 423,481 shares traded or 15.08% up from the average. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 8.99% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 07/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC APAM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 73C; 26/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 11/03/2018 – Catella Strengthens UK Presence by Signing a Conditioned Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Majority Stake in APAM Ltd; 11/04/2018 – PANALPINA SHAREHOLDER ARTISAN CRITICIZES COMPANY LEADERSHIP: HZ; 09/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT APRIL AUM $115.5B; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT MARCH AUM $114.8B; 17/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 1Q18 Results on May 1, 2018; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – ARTISAN FUNDS AND ARTISAN GLOBAL FUNDS ACCOUNTED FOR $57.9 BLN OF TOTAL AUM AS OF MARCH 31; 26/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MGMT DECLARES QTRLY DIV

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (Call) (RP) by 47.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 23,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 25,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, down from 49,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Realpage Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $62.24. About 311,790 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold APAM shares while 49 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 46.91 million shares or 0.41% less from 47.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 32,266 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 0.01% invested in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) for 1.32 million shares. M&T Natl Bank holds 0% or 7,423 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 96,685 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 4,462 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). 95,472 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 8,503 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Ltd, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 25,175 shares. Victory Capital Management invested 0% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 68,650 shares. Meeder Asset reported 2,208 shares. 557,010 were accumulated by Raymond James And. Citigroup Incorporated holds 13,245 shares. Synovus Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76M and $2.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 256,105 shares to 5.08 million shares, valued at $53.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 65,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 736,030 shares, and cut its stake in Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU).

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $272.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msg Network Inc (Put) by 71,500 shares to 103,100 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.04 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (Put) (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $29.17 million activity.

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RP’s profit will be $29.38M for 50.19 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.