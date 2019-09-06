Realogy Holdings (RLGY) Stock Price Declined While Southeastern Asset Management Upped Holding; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Decreased Stake in Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) by $1.18 Million as Market Value Rose

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc (PEBO) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 39,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.03% . The hedge fund held 294,173 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11M, down from 333,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Peoples Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $631.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.53. About 13,496 shares traded. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has declined 12.10% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBC); 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 23/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 28/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Receives Regulatory Approval Of Its Merger With ASB Financial Corp; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Declares Increase to Qtrly Div; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBO); 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC. DECLARES INCREASE TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – News On ASB Financial Corp. (ASBN) Now Under PEBO

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Realogy Holdings Corporation (RLGY) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 803,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 10.32 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.63M, up from 9.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Realogy Holdings Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.46M market cap company. The stock increased 4.39% or $0.205 during the last trading session, reaching $4.875. About 1.67 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 147,811 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $181.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) by 137,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 512,901 shares, and cut its stake in Yum China Holding Inc..

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $22,700 was made by WILLIAMS MICHAEL J on Monday, May 6.

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Realogy Holdings Corporation – RLGY – Benzinga” published on August 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Realogy Affiliated Agents Lead NAGLREP Top LGBT+ Agent Rankings For Second Consecutive Year – PRNewswire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “55 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Realogy Stock Is Plunging Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 8,376 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Illinois-based Lsv Asset Management has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Qs Investors Lc holds 0.01% or 48,508 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 30,400 shares. 74,356 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0% or 1,783 shares. Old National National Bank & Trust In reported 28,202 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 616,487 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 81,490 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & stated it has 108,524 shares. Country Club Trust Na holds 23,473 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 147,731 shares stake. 72,246 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold PEBO shares while 28 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 10.62 million shares or 0.57% less from 10.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,713 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) for 4,923 shares. 12,744 were reported by Hightower Limited. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Llc holds 39,673 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 72,240 shares. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0% invested in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Raymond James Fincl Service Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.23% or 188,755 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 21,600 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested 0.01% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Natl Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 51,138 shares. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can holds 3,375 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 0% or 68,408 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 72,564 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 15,597 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Westn Finl Inc by 69,190 shares to 466,083 shares, valued at $6.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 26,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $12,038 activity.