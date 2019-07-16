Realogy Holdings (RLGY) Holding Has Upped by Southeastern Asset Management Inc; Fedex (FDX) Holder Covington Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding as Share Price Declined

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Realogy Holdings Corporation (RLGY) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 803,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10.32M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.63M, up from 9.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Realogy Holdings Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $672.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.89. About 1.02M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 67.98% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.41% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 35.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 9,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,501 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, down from 27,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $169.86. About 1.51M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 08/05/2018 – IOL News: BREAKING NEWS: DA FedEx confirms the cessation of Patricia de Lille’s membership. Story to follow; 20/03/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device.”; 20/03/2018 – Global News Toronto: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 14/05/2018 – FedEx CIO Says Blockchain a ‘Game Changer’ for Supply Chain Visibility; 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas, seen linked to others; 27/03/2018 – FedEx: P2P Mailing Provides E-Commerce Transportation Solutions; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY GAAP REV $16.5 BLN VS $15.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – FedEx Corp Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sees FY Adj EPS $17.90-Adj EPS $18.30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Council has 0.4% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 103,076 shares. 1,395 were accumulated by Plancorp Ltd Company. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated owns 2,854 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt owns 1.55M shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Com reported 34,262 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough owns 1,721 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Quantitative Investment Lc owns 0.4% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 38,000 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 102,193 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited accumulated 0.05% or 113,795 shares. Excalibur Corporation owns 4,895 shares. 9,830 were accumulated by Daiwa Group Inc. Freestone Liability Co stated it has 13,253 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Murphy Cap Management holds 0.49% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 17,688 shares. 33,350 are owned by Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Liability. Raymond James And Associates has invested 0.07% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against FedEx Corporation; Encourages Investors with Over $100K in Losses to Contact the Firm – FDX – PRNewswire” on July 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PSMT, PYX, FDX and CTST – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Brookfield Renewable Partners vs. FedEx – Yahoo Finance” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Capital Logistics Joins The Blockchain In Transport Alliance – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx: Likely To Deliver Alpha For Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $419,160 activity.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) by 14,667 shares to 48,783 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bancorp Of America De has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Goldman Sachs owns 2.31M shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 208,797 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Company has 11,582 shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0% or 215,300 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 74,356 shares stake. Alps Incorporated owns 54,055 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 33,633 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking. Weiss Asset Management Lp has 0.01% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 11,830 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 23,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs stated it has 527,931 shares. Earnest Limited Liability holds 90 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 51,621 shares.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07B and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 205,033 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $177.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 4.01 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35.84M shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Realogy -1.9% as Barclays slashes price target – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Guaranteed Rate Companies Breaks 15 Company Records with Exceptional June Production Volume – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “RLGY INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, TOP RANKED LAW FIRM: Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Realogy Holdings Corp. – RLGY – Business Wire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pamela Liebman Named One Of The Most Powerful Women In New York – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.