Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU)

As Property Management businesses, Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) and Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realogy Holdings Corp. 13 0.12 N/A 0.74 10.73 Leju Holdings Limited 2 0.38 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Realogy Holdings Corp. and Leju Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realogy Holdings Corp. 0.00% 4.5% 1.4% Leju Holdings Limited 0.00% -5.6% -3.2%

Risk & Volatility

Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1.55 beta, while its volatility is 55.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Leju Holdings Limited’s 160.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.6 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Realogy Holdings Corp. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Leju Holdings Limited has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Leju Holdings Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Realogy Holdings Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Realogy Holdings Corp. and Leju Holdings Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realogy Holdings Corp. 2 1 0 2.33 Leju Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Realogy Holdings Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 79.82% and an $11.67 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Realogy Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.1% of Leju Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.1% of Realogy Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.68% of Leju Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realogy Holdings Corp. -4.34% -37.87% -55.59% -56.35% -67.98% -45.91% Leju Holdings Limited -5.61% 0% 6.33% 2.44% 29.23% 20%

For the past year Realogy Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while Leju Holdings Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Realogy Holdings Corp. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Leju Holdings Limited.

Realogy Holdings Corp. provides real estate services. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Franchise Services (RFG), Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services (NRT), Relocation Services (Cartus), and Title and Settlement Services (TRG). The RFG segment franchises its real estate brokerage franchise systems under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, ERA, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names to real estate brokerage businesses. As of December 31, 2016, this segmentÂ’s real estate franchise systems had approximately 14,100 offices; and approximately 273,200 independent sales associates worldwide. The NRT segment owns and operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business primarily under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, ZipRealty, and Citi Habitats brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. The Cartus segment offers outsourced employee relocation services, such as homesale assistance; expense processing, relocation policy counseling, relocation-related accounting, and other consulting services; arranging household goods moving services; coordinating visa and immigration support, intercultural and language training, and expatriation/repatriation counseling and destination services; and group move management services to corporate clients for the transfer of their employees, as well as home buying and selling assistance to members of affinity clients. The TRG segment provides title and settlement services to real estate companies, affinity groups, corporations, and financial institutions. This segment also serves as an underwriter of title insurance policies in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. Realogy Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline real estate services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers e-commerce services that comprise selling discount coupons and facilitating online property viewing, physical property visits, marketing events, and pre-sale customer support for new residential properties and home furnishing sales through house.sina.com.cn, leju.com, and jiaju.com. The company also sells advertising on sina.com, a new residential property and home furnishing Website operated by the company, as well as acts as an advertising agent for sina.com and other non-real estate Websites. In addition, it provides fee-based online property listing services to real estate agents; and free services to individual property sellers. Further, the company operates through the WEIBO microblog; Weixin social communication platform; and various mobile applications, such as Leju Home Purchase, Leju Er Shou Fang, Fang Niu Jia, and Qianggongzhang Renovation. It sells its products through direct sales force and third party advertising agencies. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Leju Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of E-House (China) Holdings Limited.