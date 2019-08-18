Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY)’s Financial Results Comparing With FRP Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) and FRP Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) compete against each other in the Property Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realogy Holdings Corp. 10 0.12 N/A 0.74 7.04 FRP Holdings Inc. 50 21.31 N/A 0.43 115.84

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. FRP Holdings Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Realogy Holdings Corp. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Realogy Holdings Corp.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than FRP Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Realogy Holdings Corp. and FRP Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realogy Holdings Corp. 0.00% 4.5% 1.4% FRP Holdings Inc. 0.00% 34% 24.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.69 shows that Realogy Holdings Corp. is 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, FRP Holdings Inc.’s 10.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.9 beta.

Liquidity

Realogy Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, FRP Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21 and has 21 Quick Ratio. FRP Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Realogy Holdings Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Realogy Holdings Corp. and FRP Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realogy Holdings Corp. 2 1 0 2.33 FRP Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Realogy Holdings Corp. is $11.67, with potential upside of 89.76%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Realogy Holdings Corp. and FRP Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 49% respectively. About 1.2% of Realogy Holdings Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of FRP Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realogy Holdings Corp. -6.96% -24.16% -60.26% -70.16% -76.32% -64.51% FRP Holdings Inc. -3.15% -7.03% 0.77% -1.84% -22.04% 7.76%

For the past year Realogy Holdings Corp. has -64.51% weaker performance while FRP Holdings Inc. has 7.76% stronger performance.

Summary

FRP Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. provides real estate services. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Franchise Services (RFG), Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services (NRT), Relocation Services (Cartus), and Title and Settlement Services (TRG). The RFG segment franchises its real estate brokerage franchise systems under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, ERA, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names to real estate brokerage businesses. As of December 31, 2016, this segmentÂ’s real estate franchise systems had approximately 14,100 offices; and approximately 273,200 independent sales associates worldwide. The NRT segment owns and operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business primarily under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, ZipRealty, and Citi Habitats brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. The Cartus segment offers outsourced employee relocation services, such as homesale assistance; expense processing, relocation policy counseling, relocation-related accounting, and other consulting services; arranging household goods moving services; coordinating visa and immigration support, intercultural and language training, and expatriation/repatriation counseling and destination services; and group move management services to corporate clients for the transfer of their employees, as well as home buying and selling assistance to members of affinity clients. The TRG segment provides title and settlement services to real estate companies, affinity groups, corporations, and financial institutions. This segment also serves as an underwriter of title insurance policies in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. Realogy Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

FRP Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. It operates in Asset Management, Mining Royalty Land, and Land Development and Construction segments. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages warehouses and office buildings located primarily in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC market areas. This segment primarily serves local and regional tenants. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 16,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida and Georgia. The Land Development and Construction segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.