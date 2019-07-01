Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) Reaches $6.89 After 4.00% Down Move; Gamco Investors (GBL) Shorts Lowered By 4%

The stock of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.77% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $6.89. About 918,237 shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 67.98% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.41% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51cThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $787.50 million company. It was reported on Jul, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $6.61 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RLGY worth $31.50M less.

Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) had a decrease of 4% in short interest. GBL’s SI was 156,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4% from 162,500 shares previously. With 22,300 avg volume, 7 days are for Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL)’s short sellers to cover GBL’s short positions. The SI to Gamco Investors Inc’s float is 5.26%. The stock increased 2.79% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $19.7. About 9,264 shares traded. GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) has declined 25.90% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBL News: 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION; 16/04/2018 – Cincinnati Bell: ISS, Glass Lewis Say GAMCO Hasn’t Made Compelling Case for Change at Board; 05/04/2018 – GAMCO TO SOLICIT PROXIES TO ELECT THREE CBB BOARD CANDIDATES; 05/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 16.02% STAKE IN HERC HOLDINGS INC; 09/05/2018 – GAMCO Investors 1Q Ending AUM Was $40.9B; 09/03/2018 – Gamco Files Preliminary Proxy Statement With SEC, Seeks to Elect Chadwick, Goldfarb and Putnam to Cincinnati Bell Board; 14/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 12.68% STAKE IN NOBILITY HOMES INC; 20/04/2018 – GAMCO INVESTORS CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $69.4M; 30/04/2018 – E.W. Scripps: ISS Recommends Scripps Hldrs Vote Against GAMCO Nominees; 09/05/2018 – GAMCO Investors 1Q Rev $87.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Realogy Holdings Corp. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P accumulated 0.03% or 6.84M shares. Pzena Invest Ltd Co has 0.19% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). First L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 690,315 shares. 200,203 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. The Illinois-based Northern Corporation has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Huntington Financial Bank reported 328 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 455 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). 6,083 are held by Metropolitan Life Ny. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) has 450 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 81,500 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Com invested in 405,200 shares. Skylands Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0.34% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Thompson Inv Management Incorporated stated it has 23,700 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Realogy Holdings Corp. provides real estate services. The company has market cap of $787.50 million. It operates through four divisions: Real Estate Franchise Services , Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services (NRT), Relocation Services (Cartus), and Title and Settlement Services (TRG). It has a 8.05 P/E ratio. The RFG segment franchises its real estate brokerage franchise systems under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, ERA, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names to real estate brokerage businesses.

Among 3 analysts covering Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Realogy Holdings had 7 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 27 with “Sell”. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The rating was downgraded by Stephens to “Equal-Weight” on Monday, June 10.

Analysts await Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, down 18.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $1 per share. RLGY’s profit will be $93.72 million for 2.10 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Realogy Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -222.39% EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Shares for $22,700 were bought by WILLIAMS MICHAEL J on Monday, May 6. On Wednesday, May 8 Schneider Ryan M. bought $999,734 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) or 119,300 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.05, from 2.5 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold GAMCO Investors, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.45 million shares or 5.28% less from 6.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River Mercantile Asset Llp has invested 0.04% in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL). Swiss Comml Bank holds 9,638 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL). Price Michael F has 0.14% invested in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) for 54,000 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) for 29,394 shares. Axa reported 22,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas holds 342 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability holds 0% or 11,750 shares in its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 160,093 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 3,438 shares. Blackrock has 467,212 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Corporation owns 15,481 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL). Css Limited Liability Com Il owns 13,917 shares. Denali Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0% in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL).

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The company has market cap of $544.06 million. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It has a 5.14 P/E ratio. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.