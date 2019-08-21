Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) Reaches $6.26 After 5.00% Up Move; Geo Group (the) Reit (GEO) Sellers Increased By 26.04% Their Shorts

The stock of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.56% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 398,372 shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten YThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $715.25 million company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $6.57 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RLGY worth $35.76 million more.

Geo Group Inc (the) Reit (NYSE:GEO) had an increase of 26.04% in short interest. GEO’s SI was 2.26M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 26.04% from 1.80 million shares previously. With 690,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Geo Group Inc (the) Reit (NYSE:GEO)’s short sellers to cover GEO’s short positions. The SI to Geo Group Inc (the) Reit’s float is 1.93%. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $17.7. About 45,759 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN

The GEO Group, Inc. is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. The company has market cap of $2.15 billion. GEO is the world's leading well-known provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with activities in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It has a 13.72 P/E ratio.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. On Monday, May 6 the insider WILLIAMS MICHAEL J bought $22,700. $999,734 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) was bought by Schneider Ryan M. on Wednesday, May 8.

Realogy Holdings Corp. provides real estate services. The company has market cap of $715.25 million. It operates through four divisions: Real Estate Franchise Services , Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services (NRT), Relocation Services (Cartus), and Title and Settlement Services (TRG). It has a 14.38 P/E ratio. The RFG segment franchises its real estate brokerage franchise systems under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, ERA, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names to real estate brokerage businesses.

