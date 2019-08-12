Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) Reaches $6.01 After 7.00% Up Move; Last Week The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. PNC Financial had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. See The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) latest ratings:

08/07/2019 Broker: Inc. (The) Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $142 136.0000

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $138 New Target: $142 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $156 New Target: $157 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Buy New Target: $144 Upgrade

The stock of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.52% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.01. About 1.37M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38CThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $687.09 million company. It was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $6.43 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RLGY worth $48.10 million more.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $62,844 activity. $62,844 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) was bought by Pfinsgraff Martin.

The stock decreased 2.21% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $129.41. About 510,836 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $57.62 billion. The companyÂ’s Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management services to consumer and small business clients through branch network, ATMs, call centers, online banking, and mobile channels. It has a 11.72 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated a network of 2,520 branches and 9,024 ATMs.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “PNC to relocate Alabama regional headquarters – Birmingham Business Journal” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PNC Financial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 229 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 0.17% stake. Fragasso holds 0.74% or 28,272 shares. Barnett And Inc has 0.01% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Plante Moran Advisors Llc has invested 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Salem Investment Counselors has invested 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 17,852 shares. 22,859 were accumulated by Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Company. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa holds 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 34,491 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 0.03% stake. Victory Cap Management holds 0.11% or 402,298 shares in its portfolio. Boston Advisors Llc reported 0.14% stake. Basswood Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 31,778 shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Limited Liability Co (Trc) has 0.04% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 5,347 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 5,263 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Realogy Holdings Corp. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 72,246 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Moreover, Lsv Asset Management has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 114,100 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Liability Com accumulated 131,973 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The invested 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Alps Advsr Inc reported 54,055 shares. The New York-based Okumus Fund Limited has invested 20.85% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). 23,668 are held by Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corp. Texas Permanent School Fund has 77,055 shares. 176,982 are held by Financial Advantage. Ing Groep Nv has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 17,391 shares. Putnam Invs Lc invested in 0% or 81,500 shares. Huntington State Bank accumulated 328 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co holds 9,125 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 6.84 million shares in its portfolio.

Realogy Holdings Corp. provides real estate services. The company has market cap of $687.09 million. It operates through four divisions: Real Estate Franchise Services , Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services (NRT), Relocation Services (Cartus), and Title and Settlement Services (TRG). It has a 13.82 P/E ratio. The RFG segment franchises its real estate brokerage franchise systems under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, ERA, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names to real estate brokerage businesses.

Among 3 analysts covering Realogy (NYSE:RLGY), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Realogy had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was downgraded by Stephens to “Equal-Weight” on Monday, June 10. Barclays Capital maintained Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Sell” rating.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Shares for $22,700 were bought by WILLIAMS MICHAEL J on Monday, May 6. 119,300 shares were bought by Schneider Ryan M., worth $999,734.

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Realogy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 Earnings Outlook For Realogy Holdings – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Realogy +12% on Amazon partnership – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against CannTrust, Realogy, Reckitt Benckiser, and Omnicell and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 11, 2019.