Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) Reaches $5.72 After 4.00% Down Move; Gencor Industries (GENC) SI Increased By 20.08%

The stock of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $5.72. About 1.25 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500.

Gencor Industries Inc (NASDAQ:GENC) had an increase of 20.08% in short interest. GENC's SI was 84,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 20.08% from 70,700 shares previously. With 14,500 avg volume, 6 days are for Gencor Industries Inc (NASDAQ:GENC)'s short sellers to cover GENC's short positions. The SI to Gencor Industries Inc's float is 0.96%. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.17. About 115 shares traded. Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) has declined 14.65% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.65% the S&P500.

Gencor Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels, and environmental control equipment. The company has market cap of $176.97 million. The firm offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants. It has a 12.95 P/E ratio. It also provides combustion systems that transform solid, liquid, or gaseous fuels into usable energy, or burn multiple fuels in asphalt and aggregate drying industries; soil remediation machines; and combustion systems for rotary dryers, kilns, fume and liquid incinerators, and fuel heaters, as well as industrial incinerators.

Analysts await Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 1.19% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.84 per share. RLGY’s profit will be $94.89M for 1.72 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Realogy Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Realogy Holdings Corp. provides real estate services. The company has market cap of $653.93 million. It operates through four divisions: Real Estate Franchise Services , Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services (NRT), Relocation Services (Cartus), and Title and Settlement Services (TRG). It has a 13.15 P/E ratio. The RFG segment franchises its real estate brokerage franchise systems under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, ERA, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names to real estate brokerage businesses.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.12 in 2019Q1.