Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) Reaches $5.00 1 Year Low; Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Raised Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Position

The stock of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) hit a new 52-week low and has $4.60 target or 8.00% below today’s $5.00 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $571.07M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $4.60 price target is reached, the company will be worth $45.69 million less. The stock increased 3.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 3.16M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased Campbell Soup Co (CPB) stake by 27.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc acquired 15,000 shares as Campbell Soup Co (CPB)’s stock rose 7.88%. The Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc holds 70,400 shares with $2.68M value, up from 55,400 last quarter. Campbell Soup Co now has $12.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.21. About 1.05 million shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell’s Morrison Is Out as Big Food Slump Claims Another CEO; 12/03/2018 – 4.4-Megawatt Solar Array Is Live at Campbell’s World Headquarters; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Performance Impacted by Execution-Related, External Challenges; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Soup Completed Snyder’s-Lance Acquistion for $50/Share, Which Represents Enterprise Value of About $6.1 B; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO steps down abruptly, review of products planned; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Is Retiring, Effective Today — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup said on Friday CEO Denise Morrison is retiring, effective immediately; 15/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – SNYDER’S-LANCE INC – MORE THAN 99.33% OF VOTES CAST IN FAVOR OF DEAL PROPOSAL

Analysts await Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 17.00% or $0.17 from last year’s $1 per share. RLGY’s profit will be $94.80 million for 1.51 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Realogy Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -223.88% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Realogy (NYSE:RLGY), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Realogy had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 10, the company rating was downgraded by Stephens. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by J.P. Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Sell” rating.

Realogy Holdings Corp. provides real estate services. The company has market cap of $571.07 million. It operates through four divisions: Real Estate Franchise Services , Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services (NRT), Relocation Services (Cartus), and Title and Settlement Services (TRG). It has a 5.83 P/E ratio. The RFG segment franchises its real estate brokerage franchise systems under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, ERA, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names to real estate brokerage businesses.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Shares for $999,734 were bought by Schneider Ryan M. on Wednesday, May 8. On Monday, May 6 the insider WILLIAMS MICHAEL J bought $22,700.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Realogy Holdings Corp. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverpark Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 4,475 shares. Putnam Llc has 81,500 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Michigan-based Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Raymond James And Associate owns 51,621 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Co reported 277 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Limited accumulated 0.01% or 10,322 shares. Tremblant Capital Gru Incorporated stated it has 6.96 million shares or 4.59% of all its holdings. J Goldman Company Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). 23,473 were accumulated by Country Club Communication Na. Reliance Of Delaware accumulated 16,381 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Australia-based Commonwealth Bank Of Australia has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Stephens Ar has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 14,848 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 211,625 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 4 analysts covering Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Campbell Soup had 10 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Bank of America. The firm has “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 6 with “Market Perform”.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 16,800 shares to 400,000 valued at $16.99 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 40,000 shares and now owns 233,000 shares. Ishares Tr (IJH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Cap LP has 0.18% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Cambridge Inv Advsr Inc reported 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Pinnacle Assoc Ltd reported 0.02% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Mackenzie Financial has invested 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Creative Planning stated it has 33,039 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 4,658 shares. 33,600 are held by Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Company. The Connecticut-based Aqr Management Limited Co has invested 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 1.54 million shares in its portfolio. Us Natl Bank De accumulated 0% or 41,813 shares. Sageworth invested in 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Brandywine Global Mgmt Lc accumulated 239,145 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd holds 0% or 79,000 shares.