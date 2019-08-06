Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) Reaches $4.91 After 8.00% Up Move; Towercrest Capital Management Lifted American Intl Group Com New (AIG) Stake By $484,868

Towercrest Capital Management increased American Intl Group Inc Com New (AIG) stake by 7.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Towercrest Capital Management acquired 11,276 shares as American Intl Group Inc Com New (AIG)’s stock rose 19.46%. The Towercrest Capital Management holds 164,405 shares with $7.08 million value, up from 153,129 last quarter. American Intl Group Inc Com New now has $46.77B valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $53.4. About 1.08M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD – DORSAVI USA SIGNS MASTER PILOT AGREEMENT WITH AIG AFFILIATE; 07/05/2018 – Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AIG’s New Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’ and Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance International Net Premiums Written $4.13 Billion; 07/05/2018 – ICAHN SOLD HIS AIG POSITION WHEN THE STOCK CHANGED HANDS BETWEEN $60 AND $65 – FORBES, CITING; 04/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Insurers hit shift button despite Brexit grace period; 02/05/2018 – AIG Bd of Directors Declares Common Stk Div of $0.32 Per Shr; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F

The stock of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.91. About 1.54M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 30/05/2018 – Realogy Earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard Accreditation for Seventh Consecutive Year; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in MexicoThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $560.79M company. It was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $5.30 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RLGY worth $44.86 million more.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Com holds 0.14% or 556,474 shares. Adage Capital Group Inc Lc accumulated 1.09M shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 8,052 shares. Consulta Limited invested in 5.34% or 1.25M shares. Cornerstone Advsr has 2,083 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York-based Quinn Opportunity Lc has invested 0.1% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Allstate has 0.04% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 32,839 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Poplar Forest Capital Lc stated it has 1.50M shares or 4.35% of all its holdings. Victory Mgmt has 122,018 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd has 0.6% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 119,000 shares. Blackrock holds 65.99M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.08% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 865,011 were accumulated by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can. Plante Moran Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 3 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering American International Gr (NYSE:AIG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. American International Gr had 14 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) earned “Buy” rating by Compass Point on Friday, February 15. UBS maintained American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) rating on Wednesday, February 20. UBS has “Buy” rating and $52 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Argus Research on Friday, February 15.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity. On Tuesday, May 21 Vaughan Therese M bought $51,710 worth of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 1,000 shares.

Towercrest Capital Management decreased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) stake by 11,588 shares to 371,640 valued at $19.28M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (AGG) stake by 4,402 shares and now owns 196,964 shares. Spdr Ser Tr was reduced too.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Shares for $999,734 were bought by Schneider Ryan M. on Wednesday, May 8. WILLIAMS MICHAEL J bought 2,500 shares worth $22,700.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Realogy Holdings Corp. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 77,055 shares. Bridgewater Associates Lp invested in 0.13% or 1.79 million shares. Numerixs Tech invested in 0.01% or 8,000 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 81,500 shares. Millennium Management Limited Company accumulated 1.03M shares. Sei Invests Co stated it has 73,293 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). South Dakota Council holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 194,300 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 1.69 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P accumulated 6.84 million shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership reported 38,230 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Quantbot Technologies L P holds 6,010 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 189,441 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 211,625 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt owns 2.58M shares for 0.29% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 17.00% or $0.17 from last year’s $1 per share. RLGY’s profit will be $94.80 million for 1.48 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Realogy Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -223.88% EPS growth.

Realogy Holdings Corp. provides real estate services. The company has market cap of $560.79 million. It operates through four divisions: Real Estate Franchise Services , Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services (NRT), Relocation Services (Cartus), and Title and Settlement Services (TRG). It has a 5.73 P/E ratio. The RFG segment franchises its real estate brokerage franchise systems under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, ERA, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names to real estate brokerage businesses.