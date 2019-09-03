Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) Reaches $4.54 After 9.00% Down Move; Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southwestern Energy has $6 highest and $1.9000 lowest target. $3.98’s average target is 147.20% above currents $1.61 stock price. Southwestern Energy had 8 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Monday, March 4. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) rating on Monday, March 4. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $6 target. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. UBS upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report. See Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) latest ratings:

14/08/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $3.1000 New Target: $1.9000 Upgrade

10/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $2 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Perform Initiates Coverage On

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $3 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: MUFG Securities Americas Inc Rating: Hold New Target: $6 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $6 Maintain

The stock of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.13% or $0.245 during the last trading session, reaching $4.535. About 1.55 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 30/05/2018 – Realogy Earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard Accreditation for Seventh Consecutive Year; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle TennesseeThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $664.89M company. It was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $4.13 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RLGY worth $59.84 million less.

The stock increased 1.90% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.61. About 8.51M shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1.2% Position in Southwestern Energy; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Higher Gas, Natural Gas Liquids Price Realizations; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southwestern Energy Co. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Southwestern Energy To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 14/03/2018 West Virginia orders ETP to stop some work on Rover natgas pipe; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 226 BCFE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold Southwestern Energy Company shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). 1.18M were accumulated by Walthausen Lc. Moreover, Stelliam Invest Management Limited Partnership has 1.37% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% or 3.21M shares. Ancora Limited Liability Company, Us-based fund reported 80,000 shares. Woodstock has 0.01% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 17,510 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 1.28 million shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs reported 0.05% stake. North Star Invest Management stated it has 153 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsr Lc invested in 0% or 10,513 shares. 11,640 are owned by Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc. Capital Investors holds 0% or 229,524 shares. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Moreover, Cidel Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $240,638 activity. The insider Bott Julian Mark bought 25,000 shares worth $47,500. $191,000 worth of stock was bought by Way William J on Friday, August 9. Kurtz Richard Jason had bought 1,250 shares worth $2,138.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $871.52 million. It operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. It has a 0.89 P/E ratio. The firm focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Schneider Ryan M. also bought $999,734 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares. WILLIAMS MICHAEL J bought $22,700 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) on Monday, May 6.

Among 2 analysts covering Realogy (NYSE:RLGY), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Realogy has $14 highest and $800 lowest target. $11’s average target is 142.56% above currents $4.535 stock price. Realogy had 3 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens given on Monday, June 10. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by J.P. Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Realogy Holdings Corp. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Pzena Mgmt Lc reported 0.19% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 276,473 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corporation invested in 0% or 33,633 shares. J Goldman Lp reported 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Highbridge Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 183,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mutual Of America Lc holds 0.02% or 99,759 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 35,294 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 6.84M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 21,735 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Huntington Commercial Bank holds 0% or 328 shares in its portfolio. Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd holds 0.14% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) or 63,767 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 627,003 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise has 452,096 shares.

Realogy Holdings Corp. provides real estate services. The company has market cap of $664.89 million. It operates through four divisions: Real Estate Franchise Services , Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services (NRT), Relocation Services (Cartus), and Title and Settlement Services (TRG). It has a 10.43 P/E ratio. The RFG segment franchises its real estate brokerage franchise systems under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, ERA, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names to real estate brokerage businesses.