Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) Is At $5.04 Formed Wedge; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI)

Among 3 analysts covering Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Friday, March 1. Jefferies initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by H.C. Wainwright. See Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) latest ratings:

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) formed wedge down with $4.69 target or 7.00% below today’s $5.04 share price. Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) has $605.93M valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.04. About 3.50 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company has market cap of $834.12 million. The firm markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 77.79 million shares or 5.24% less from 82.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 6,902 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Company reported 475 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company accumulated 4 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 4,236 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc invested in 706 shares or 0% of the stock. United Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) for 13,926 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc holds 148,478 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Ashford Mngmt owns 142,737 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Everence Management Incorporated owns 15,240 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Personal invested 0% of its portfolio in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). 353 were accumulated by Glenmede Na. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI).

The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.45. About 435,705 shares traded. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has declined 63.66% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SPPI News: 05/04/2018 – CASI SAYS EVOMELA SCHEDULED FOR REVIEW BY COMMITTEE APRIL 25-26; 23/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Poziotinib Data in Nature Medicine; 27/04/2018 – Company Profile for SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS; 10/04/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS UPDATE OF MD ANDERSON DATA; 01/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL), Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) And Others; 17/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Detailed Results from Phase 3 Study of ROLONTIS® (eflapegrastim) Published in an ASCO Abstract; 22/04/2018 – DJ Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPPI); 16/05/2018 – SPECTRUM SEES 2ND PHASE 3 ROLONTIS TRIAL FINISHING LATER IN YR; 03/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Raises 2018 View To Rev $95M-$115M; 10/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. On Wednesday, May 8 Schneider Ryan M. bought $999,734 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) or 119,300 shares. $22,700 worth of stock was bought by WILLIAMS MICHAEL J on Monday, May 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Realogy Holdings Corp. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 0% or 72,246 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 455 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 10,322 shares stake. 12,655 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Aperio Limited Liability Co has 134,537 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation invested in 9,125 shares. 6.84M are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. Principal Finance Gru accumulated 0.01% or 624,358 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Goldman Sachs has 0.01% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 2.31 million shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 47,172 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited reported 0.03% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Thompson Invest Management reported 23,700 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar holds 0% or 14,848 shares.