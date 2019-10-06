Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) EPS Estimated At $0.83; Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2 (NKG) Has 0.64 Sentiment

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2 (NKG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.36, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 7 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 11 decreased and sold their holdings in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2. The investment professionals in our database now have: 2.29 million shares, up from 2.25 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2 in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 8 Increased: 6 New Position: 1.

Analysts expect Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) to report $0.83 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.19% from last quarter’s $0.84 EPS. RLGY’s profit would be $93.74 million giving it 2.01 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.83 EPS previously, Realogy Holdings Corp.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.67. About 1.86M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 30/05/2018 – Realogy Earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard Accreditation for Seventh Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate

Realogy Holdings Corp. provides real estate services. The company has market cap of $753.28 million. It operates through four divisions: Real Estate Franchise Services , Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services (NRT), Relocation Services (Cartus), and Title and Settlement Services (TRG). It has a 15.33 P/E ratio. The RFG segment franchises its real estate brokerage franchise systems under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names to real estate brokerage businesses.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 41 investors sold Realogy Holdings Corp. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 148.25 million shares or 7.71% more from 137.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,082 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Liability. Hsbc Public Ltd Company stated it has 102,017 shares. Cna Corporation stated it has 0.05% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 0% or 399 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 77,513 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 1.16M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 901,468 shares. Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 488,822 shares. Qs Invsts Lc, New York-based fund reported 9,008 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 102,332 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eos Mngmt L P owns 60,000 shares. Highstreet Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Vanguard Incorporated holds 0% or 16.84 million shares. Raymond James And Assocs reported 36,380 shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. WILLIAMS MICHAEL J also bought $22,700 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) on Monday, May 6. On Wednesday, May 8 Schneider Ryan M. bought $999,734 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) or 119,300 shares.

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Realogy Holdings (RLGY) Partners With HomeAdvisor to Launch Home Improvement Program – StreetInsider.com” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) and Encourages Realogy Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Realogy Introduces Access to Exclusive Benefits Program For Agents Affiliated With Company-Owned Brokerage Offices – PRNewswire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Palomar Holdings and Cohen & Company the only financial gainers, Atlanticus Holdings leads losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Realogy Issues New Corporate Social Responsibility Report – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

The stock increased 0.64% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.55. About 12,239 shares traded. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) has risen 10.59% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.59% the S&P500.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund for 239,442 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 937,337 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mariner Investment Group Llc has 0.22% invested in the company for 10,090 shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 0.21% in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 158,674 shares.

More important recent Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Yield Hunter CEF Report March 2019: Distribution Cuts Pick Up, But So Do Increases – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: PCF Tender Results – Seeking Alpha” on April 07, 2019. More interesting news about Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs – A Steep Downturn In The Sector – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2018.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $130.52 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 13.28 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia.